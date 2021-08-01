Team Asobi Developing 'Most Ambitious Game Yet' - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment first-party studio, Team Asobi, has launched its new brand-new official website. It teases the developer is developing its "most ambitious game yet."

"We are a new and dynamic PlayStation Studio based in vibrant Tokyo, Japan," reads the 'About Us' page. "We create top-quality games for players of all ages on PlayStation.

"Our latest work are the critically acclaimed Astro Bot: Rescue Mission for PlayStation VR and Astro's Playroom for PlayStation 5. We're currently hard at work on our most ambitious game yet!"

Team Asobi is based in Tokyo, Japan and has 13 job openings. The open positions include gameplay programming, game design, engine, art, and audio.

