The Last Survey Arrives August 6 for Switch

posted 1 hour ago

Essay Games and RedDeerGames have announced The Last Survey will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on August 6. Pre-orders are now open with a 40 percent discount.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Minimalistic Aesthetic

Each scene is beautifully designed with black and white drawings. 1500 hand-illustrated black and white sketches create gorgeous animations in front of your eyes, emphasizing the importance of environmental problems. They’re disturbing but at the same time you want to keep watching them to see what will happen.

The excellent soundtrack by Lewis Kopenhafer further highlights the atmosphere of criticism of the modern world.



Unique Narratives

The story forces you to reflect on issues related to globalism, extraction capitalism and executive greed, which all have a negative impact on the environment. The main protagonist’s silhouette is memorable for a long time, leaving you with many different emotions.

Save the Planet

Mega-corporations destroy the environment on a daily basis and you must stop them before it’s too late. As a specialist hired by a big company, your task is to deliver a survey, which can influence the world’s fate.

Shape Your Adventure

The Last Survey is a game in which your choices will shape your adventure. Do everything in your power to encourage your employer to reconsider the consequences of his actions that have a devastating influence on our planet.

Key Features:

over 1500 of hand-drawn drawings – digital, graphite, and charcoal arts

Choose-Your-Own Adventure – lead the story with monologue and dialog options

multiple endings depending on how you conduct yourself

dynamic soundtrack – created by famous artist Lewis Kopenhafer

story-rich narrative – with themes like globalism, extractionist capitalism and executive greed

