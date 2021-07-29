ConnecTank Launches September 28 for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Natsume and developer YummyYummyTummy announced the multiplayer tank battle and puzzle game, ConnecTank, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on September 28.

Here is an overview of the game:

Making deliveries is never an easy job. But throw in huge and unique destructive tanks you have to battle into the mix? That’s life as a new courier for Finneas Fat Cat XV, one of the top tycoons in New Pangea!

Luckily, you’ll have a mammoth sized tank of your own when you go out on deliveries. Connect conveyor belts and blast enemy tanks with ammo you craft in the heat of battle. Fund new ammo and gizmos to take down even the most terrifying of tanks! Collect different parts from the tanks you defeat, and you’ll be able use those tanks too!

Do you have what it takes to become Finneas Fat Cat’s top fixer? And spread his name and wealth even wider? Finneas is counting on you, old bean!

Key Features:

Go into battle alone, or bring up to three friends for four-player co-op action through local multiplayer or Remote Play Together!

Featuring a humorous story written by Patrick Baker of Regular Show fame.

Take on over 100 missions where no two playthroughs will ever be the same.

Crush the competition with over 70 unlockable tanks loaded with different ammunition and abilities.

