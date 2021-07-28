Kena: Bridge of Spirits Delayed to September 21 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 1,284 Views
Ember Lab has delayed Kena: Bridge of Spirits from August 24 to September 21. It will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Epic Games Store.
"We have made the difficult decision to delay the release of Kena: Bridge of Spirits until September 21 to polish the game across all platforms," said Ember Lab via Twitter. "The team has been working extremely hard and we feel the extra time is critical to ensure the best experience possible.
"We know many of you are eager to play and we appreciate your patience as the team continues to work on delivering the best version of Kena: Bridge of Spirits.
"Thank you for your amazing support!"
Didn't even know this was coming out in August. An extra month isn't that big of a delay. Really looking forward to this one.
After Tales of Arise? That delays it quite a bit more for me personally.
Still looking forward to it though.
Kena: Pixar of Spirits. Take all the time you need. I will experience you on that Mark Cerny greatness.
Expected. If I'm not mistaken they had 3 playstation games competing in august. One of them would have to be pushed back.
Thank God for that. I got a lot of catching up to do. I bought a ps5 2.5 months ago and have yet to play any ps5 games lol. They should delay till november , so sony has games to counter xbox's halo and forza. You got deathloop and ghostwire tokyo coming, so why throw kena in between?