Jim Ryan is Excited to Work With Nixxes to Bring PlayStation Games to PC - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 3,402 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment recently acquired Netherlands-based Nixxes Software. The company was founded in 1999 and has worked on porting games to the PC including multiple Square Enix games.
Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan in an interview with Famitsu said he is looking forward to working with Nixxes to port PlayStation games to PC.
"We are also happy with our efforts to provide our IP to PCs, although it is still in its infancy, and we look forward to working with Nixxes to help with that," Ryan said.
Nixxes Software will join PlayStation Studios Technology, Creative & Services Group with a goal to provide high quality in-house technical and development capabilities for PlayStation Studios.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Great! Many here will say this is bad, but I really like to see more support for PC, which is the ultimate platform in "game preservation"!
I believe they will only release PS4/PS5 games 2-4 years after the initial release, but I would be pleasantly surprised to see "day 1" releases, it would be the perfect reason to focus 100% on my PC.
Now we just need Nintendo and the dream of non-exclusivity is complete and as Nintendo always does the unexpected maybe it will happen.
I mean, there's still going to be console exclusivity lol you're not gonna be finding Last of Us or God of War on Xbox or Nintendo. PC seems to be more of a neutral ground when it comes to the console landscape. But it is a brighter future indeed though for more games on more platforms though!
"We're excited to potentially devalue the PlayStation brand and potentially affect Sony Group's stock." Mr. Jim Ryan you fucking idiot. I dare you to go day and date with PS5 releases. I will throw this PS5 out the window and buy a $5,000 PC.
But if you use that PC to buy a PS Studios game off of Steam then Sony still gets your money too. Plus you are just a drop in the bucket versus the 10 million who already have a console.
"Grr, I'm so angry! Sony, if you do this, I will keep giving you my money! I'll destroy a thing I already paid you for though! Yea...see how you like that!"
"We're excited about the opportunity to sell games at a hefty profit without having to sell consoles at break even, or a loss."