Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick Apologizes for His 'Tone Deaf' Response to Allegations - News

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick has responded to the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing lawsuit against Activision Blizzard over what is described as a "frat boy" culture at the video game giant. Female employees are subjected to constant sexual harassment, unequal pay, and retaliation, according to the lawsuit.

Kotick said his response to the issues at Activision Blizzard have been "tone deaf" and says he and other leads at the company are "sorry that we did not provide the right empathy and understanding."

Pressure on Activision Blizzard has been growing with an open letter condemning the response of leadership following the lawsuit that has been signed by over 2,000 current and former employees. Employees today also staged a walkout in order to protest the working conditions at the company.

"This has been a difficult and upsetting week," said Kotick. "I want to recognize and thank all those who have come forward in the past and in recent days. I so appreciate your courage. Every voice matters - and

we will do a better job of listening now, and in the future.

"Our initial responses to the issues we face together, and to your concerns, were, quite frankly, tone deaf.

"It is imperative that we acknowledge all perspectives and experiences and respect the feelings of those who have been mistreated in any way. I am sorry that we did not provide the right empathy and understanding.

"Many of you have told us that active outreach comes from caring so deeply for the Company. That so many people have reached out and shared thoughts, suggestions, and highlighted opportunities for improvement is a powerful reflection of how you care for our communities of colleagues and players – and for each other. Ensuring that we have a safe and welcoming work environment is my highest priority. The leadership team has heard you loud and clear.

"We are taking swift action to be the compassionate, caring company you came to work for and to ensure a safe environment. There is no place anywhere at our Company for discrimination, harassment, or unequal treatment of any kind.

"We will do everything possible to make sure that together, we improve and build the kind of inclusive workplace that is essential to foster creativity and inspiration."

Kotick has listed five actions Activision Blizzard will be doing immediately:

Employee Support. We will continue to investigate each and every claim and will not hesitate to take decisive action. To strengthen our capabilities in this area we are adding additional senior staff and other resources to both the Compliance team and the Employee Relations team. Listening Sessions. We know many of you have inspired ideas on how to improve our culture. We will be creating safe spaces, moderated by third parties, for you to speak out and share areas for improvement. Personnel Changes. We are immediately evaluating managers and leaders across the Company. Anyone found to have impeded the integrity of our processes for evaluating claims and imposing appropriate consequences will be terminated. Hiring Practices. Earlier this year I sent an email requiring all hiring managers to ensure they have diverse candidate slates for all open positions. We will be adding compliance resources to ensure that our hiring managers are in fact adhering to this directive. In-game Changes. We have heard the input from employee and player communities that some of our in-game content is inappropriate. We are removing that content.

