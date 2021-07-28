Dr. Mario World to Shut Down November 1st - News

posted 1 hour ago

Nintendo has posted a notice it will be shutting down Dr. Mario World on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 6 am UTC. Diamonds starting today will no longer be available to purchase.

"Thank you for playing the Dr. Mario World game," said Nintendo on the post.

"The Dr. Mario World game's service will end on Nov. 1, 2021 (Mon). We would like to extend our sincere thanks to everyone who has played the game since it began service on July 10, 2019."

"If you start up the Dr. Mario World game after the game's service has ended, an end-of-service notification will be displayed and you will not be able to play the game," Nintendo added. "You will be able to look back at your play history in Dr. Mario World Memories, which is a web page that will become available after the game's service ends."

Dr. Mario World released for iOS and Android on July 10, 2019.

