Microsoft CEO: Xbox Series X|S is the Fastest-Selling Xbox Console Ever - Sales

/ 525 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella in an earnings call with investors revealed the Xbox Series X|S is the fastest-selling Xbox console ever. The Xbox Series X|S has sold more units to date than any previous Xbox console after the same amount of time.

"We're all in on games," said Nadella. "The Xbox Series S and X are our fastest selling consoles ever, with more consoles sold life-to-date than any previous generation."

VGChartz estimates match what Nadella said. The Xbox Series X|S has sold 5.82 million units after eight months, while the Xbox One sold 4.76 million units, and the Xbox 360 sold 3.70 million units.

Microsoft CEO @satyanadella on Xbox / gaming. "We're all in on games. The Xbox Series S and X are our fastest selling consoles ever, with more consoles sold life-to-date than any previous generation." — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) July 27, 2021

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles