Switch Sales Top 88 Million - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for June 27-July 3 - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 388,240 units sold for the week ending July 3, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 88.14 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 217,205 units to bring its lifetime sales to 9.75 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 121,260 units to bring their lifetime sales to 5.82 million units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 26,622 units, the Xbox One sold 11,623 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 813 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up 38,038 units (10.9%). The PlayStation 4 is down 124,776 (-82.4%), the Xbox One is down 30,098 units (-72.1%), and the 3DS is down 6,603 units (-89.0%).

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 388,240 ( 88,136,444 ) PlayStation 5 - 217,205 ( 9,748,029 ) Xbox Series X|S - 121,260 ( 5,815,532 ) PlayStation 4 - 26,622 ( 115,787,816 ) Xbox One - 11,623 ( 50,189,746 ) 3DS - 813 ( 75,937,709 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 140,293 Xbox Series X|S - 69,672 PlayStation 5 - 65,673 PlayStation 4 - 10,916 Xbox One - 8,652 3DS - 49

Europe hardware estimates:

Switch - 112,302 PlayStation 5 - 101,976 Xbox Series X|S - 33,628 PlayStation 4 - 12,475 Xbox One - 2,358 3DS - 58 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 118,846 PlayStation 5 - 43,709 Xbox Series X|S - 13,588 PlayStation 4 - 2,563 Xbox One - 370 3DS - 698

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 16,799 PlayStation 5 - 5,847 Xbox Series X|S - 4,372 PlayStation 4 - 668 Xbox One - 243 3DS - 8

