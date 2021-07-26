Final Fantasy XVI - Square Enix Doing English Voice Recording First - News

Final Fantasy XVI producer Naoki Yoshida has provided an update on the game. He said the team is doing the English voice recording first with a focus on British English, as well as doing full facial motion capture.

"I’ve been working on Final Fantasy XIV for eight years now, but I’ve never been to a voice recording session," Yoshida said. "I have my own policies about this. If I go, since I also write some dialogue I would want to step in and say my opinions, making the whole session seem like there are two sound directors. And I think the voice actors may have a hard time if the producer / director comes in and says different things from what they were told from the sound director. So I don’t go to voice recording sessions.

"I’m also not going to Final Fantasy XVI recording sessions. Since I’m not the one writing the story. During story meetings, I do say my opinions like, ‘I think this line should be changed, considering the protagonist Clive’s emotions…’ Although the team has been doing a great job of taking my opinions into consideration.

"This time, English recording is going first. And we have been focusing on British English.

"Also we have to record facial movements. We can’t possibly hand-animate every cut of a scene. So this time we are doing full facial motion captures and then adding voices to that. Those works are not entirely cutscenes though. So this is one of the reasons why the English version is ahead of others. We are going to start the Japanese version soon."

Final Fantasy XVI is in development for PlayStation 5.

