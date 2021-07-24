Assassin's Creed Valhalla to Add Level Scaling On July 27 - News

Ubisoft via Twitter announced 2020's Assassin's Creed Valhalla will introduce level scaling with a new update coming Tuesday, July 27.

Level scaling will give players five options to choose from. Starting with off and going up to Nightmarish. The "Level Scaling" setting will be under the Gameplay section in the settings.

"Allows choosing the level of scaling for territory and enemies to provide more balanced or challenging experiences," reads the description to level scaling. "For those who want to feel the evolution of their character and crush their enemies. Scaling is turned off, enemies spawn exactly as prescribed in the region description."

Assassin's Creed Valhalla released for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC in November 2020.

Level Scaling is coming to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on Tuesday, July 27! 📈 You may choose from 5 options, from 'off' to Nightmarish. 💀 pic.twitter.com/pGz2oTjZZY — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) July 23, 2021

