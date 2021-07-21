Looter Shooter Project Magnum Announced for Consoles and PC - News

Publisher Nexon Korea and developer NAT Games have announced looter shooter, Project Magnum, for consoles and PC. The exact consoles it will launch on were not revealed at this time.

"Project Magnum is a PC/console-based game that combines RPG play with third-person shooter combat," reads the press release for the game. "It presents beautiful visuals and attractive and unique characters based in a science-fiction style player vs. environment worldview.

"It also provides exciting battles using various skills, actions, and guns, as well as the fun of high-quality player-versus-environment shooter battles that target huge bosses."

More information on the game will be released at a later date.

