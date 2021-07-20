SoulCalibur VI Sales Top 2 Million Units - Sales

Bandai Namco announced Soulcalibur VI sales have topped two million units worldwide.

Transcending history as #SOULCALIBURVI has reached 2 million copies sold!



Thank you to all of our fans for your continued support and may your soul still burn! pic.twitter.com/mXUkfXZH60 — SOULCALIBUR (@soulcalibur) July 21, 2021

Here is an overview of the game:

ntroducing the newest entry in the Soulcalibur series!

Experience all-new gameplay mechanics with the most beautiful graphics the weapons-based fighting genre has ever seen!

Key Features:

All-New Battle Mechanics Reversal Edge – Block your opponent’s assault and counterattack! A fusion of offense and defense. Soul Charge – Enjoy a temporary power-up to turn the tide of the battle. Unleash additional attacks in this state! Wield Lethal Hits to deal huge combo damage and take down fearsome opponents!

A Full Assortment of Single-Player Modes Story – Taking place in the 16th century, revisit the events of the very first Soulcalibur in Soul Chronicle mode.

A Wide Variety of Game Modes Clash with players around the world in Online mode! Create your own character to suit your tastes in Creation mode!

Guest Character Geralt from CD Projekt RED’s The Witcher series joins the fray!



Soulcalibur VI launched for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on October 19, 2018.

