Netflix Officially Adding Games at No Added Cost

There was a recent report Netflix, the TV and movies streaming platform, would be moving into the video games business with the hire of former Electronic Arts and Facebook executive Mike Verdu.

Netflix in a letter to investors has confirmed the streaming platform will be adding games to its service at no additional cost. The first games coming to Netflix will be focused on mobile games.

"We’re also in the early stages of further expanding into games, building on our earlier efforts around interactivity (eg, Black Mirror Bandersnatch) and our Stranger Things games," reads the letter from Netflix.

"We view gaming as another new content category for us, similar to our expansion into original films, animation and unscripted TV. Games will be included in members’ Netflix subscription at no additional cost similar to films and series. Initially, we’ll be primarily focused on games for mobile devices.

"We’re excited as ever about our movies and TV series offering and we expect a long runway of increasing investment and growth across all of our existing content categories, but since we are nearly a decade into our push into original programming, we think the time is right to learn more about how our members value games."

