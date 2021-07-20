Assassin's Creed Infinity to Hold True to Series 'Legacy of Rich Narrative Experiences' - News

Ubisoft following a report confirmed earlier this month Assassin's Creed Infinity is the codename for an early-in-development Assassin's Creed project.

Ubisoft Chief Financial Officer Frederick Duguet speaking during an earnings call with investors said the game will stay true to the series rich narrative experiences.

"Regarding the project codename Infinity, we have exciting plans for the future that have the potential to significantly expand both the brand's reach and the recurring profile while holding true to Assassin's Creeds' legacy of rich narrative experiences," said Duguet. "It is in the early stages of development and we will share more details in due time."

Duguet also discussed Ubisoft Montreal and Ubisoft Quebec and how the two studios will be collaborating on the game rather than going back and forth between releases. Ubisoft Montreal developed Assassin's Creed Origins and Valhalla, while Ubisoft Quebec developed Odyssey.

"Rather than continuing to pass the baton from game to game, we profoundly believe this is an opportunity for one of Ubisoft's most beloved franchises to evolve in a more integrated and collaborative manner that’s less centered on studios and more focused on talent and leadership, no matter where they are within Ubisoft," he said.

"Most importantly, Assassin's Creed has always been developed by multicultural teams with various backgrounds and perspectives that have influenced the depiction of its characters, locations, and cultures. While we know there’s always room for improvement, we believe this new structure allows us to ensure that diversity and representation within our teams continues to grow and match that of our players."

Duguet during the earnings call also talked about the second year of DLC for Assassin's Creed Valhalla and says the content is ambitious and will surprise players.

"We will continue to deliver powerful Assassin's Creed content over the coming months and years, starting with an ambitious post-launch plan for Valhalla, including the Siege of Paris expansion coming this summer, the release of the Discovery Tour Viking Age, and a very ambitious and surprising second year of content for the first time in the franchise’s history," Duguet said.

"We are pushing the live service model to a level that allows Valhalla to be the best performer ever for the franchise to date, and we will be coming with exciting and new news and surprising announcements, including for the second year of content."

