Xbox Series X|S and Switch Sales Grow in the UK in June, PS5 #1 Console - Sales

/ 70 Views

by, posted 15 minutes ago

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in June 2021, according to GfK Entertainment. However, sales were down slightly compared to the previous month.

The Xbox Series X|S was the second best-selling console for the month, followed by the Nintendo Switch. Sales for the two consoles were higher in June than in May.

There were over 183,000 game consoles sold in the UK during June, which is the week period ending July 3. This is six percent higher than in May.

Overall console sales in the UK for the first six months of 2021 have surpassed 1.1 million units. This is 25 higher than the same period in 2020. PS5 is the best-selling console, followed by the Nintendo Switch. Sales for the Xbox Series X|S is right behind the Switch.

GSD data shows that 2.5 million physical and digital games were sold in the UK in June. That is 29.7 percent lower than in June 2020. However, last year saw a boost in sales due to the COVID-19 lockdowns, as well as the launch of The Last of Us Part 2 on the PlayStation 4.

Digital games accounted for 1.62 million of the games sold, which is a drop of 31.4 percent. Physical game sales dropped 26.4 percent year-on-year to 876,000. Nintendo was the biggest publisher at retail, while Ubisoft was the biggest digital publisher.

FIFA 21 was the best-selling game in the UK in June. There were two bigger releases in June with the PS5 game Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart debuting in second place and the Switch game Mario Golf: Super Rush debuting in sixth place.

Here are the software charts:

GSD June 2021 Top 20 Games (Digital + Physical)

Position Title 1 FIFA 21 (EA) 2 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Sony) 3 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) 4 NBA 2K21 (2K Games) 5 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (Activision) 6 Mario Golf: Super Rush (Nintendo) * 7 Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar) 8 Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft) 9 Far Cry 5 (Ubisoft) 10 Resident Evil Village (Capcom) 11 Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Sony) 12 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege (Ubisoft) 13 Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle (Ubisoft) 14 Mario Kart 8: Deluxe (Nintendo) * 15 Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) * 16 PGA Tour 2K21 (2K Games) 17 Scarlet Nexus (Bandai Namco) 18 Metro: Last Light Redux (Deep Silver) 19 Minecraft - Switch Edition (Microsoft) * 20 Minecraft (Microsoft)

* Digital data unavailable

GSD digital data includes games from participating companies sold via Steam, Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, Nintendo Eshop. Participating companies are Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Big Ben Interactive, Capcom, Codemasters, Electronic Arts, Focus Home Interactive, Koch Media, Konami, Microids, Microsoft, Milestone, Paradox Interactive, Quantic Dream, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Strelka, Take-Two, Ubisoft and Warner Bros. Nintendo and Bethesda are the notable absentees, alongside smaller studios.

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles