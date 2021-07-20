Samurai Gunn 2 Out Now on Steam Early Access - News

Publishers Scrambler and Peow Studio and the game's developers announced Samurai Gunn 2 is now available for PC via Steam Early Access. The game has been discounted to $13.49 at launch and starting July 27 the price will go up to $14.99.

The Early Access version of the game includes all three game modes - Adventure, Versus, and Comic - with support for online and local multiplayer. There are eight playable characters, nine Versus levels, the first quarter of Adventure (21 levels), and the first of six Comic chapters.

View the early access trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Brutal Multiplayer

Don’t blink! Samurai Gunn 2 is a fast-paced action game that’s easy to pick up but hard to master. Each samurai is armed with a Sword and Gunn, loaded with only three Bullets. By ‘swallowing’ a Bullet, you can even Dash! Fly unscathed past your opponents, just don’t Dash into a Bullet head on! Like the original, experience the thrill of one-hit Versus.

Samurai Skills

Every samurai is unique in how they feel and play. Run up walls, turn invisible, shoot explosive bullets, the list goes on! Discover new techniques and play styles with an ever-expanding roster. Featuring Minit and Ana from Spelunky! Who knows who will show up next?

A Perilous Adventure

And… at long last, the Forbidden Forest has been found. Venture alone or with the help of friends in the new Adventure mode, a unique departure from Versus. Face off against the Cursed Tengu as you explore an overworld hidden with secrets. Are you up to the challenge? On the couch or online.

Key Features:

Directed by Beau Blyth , creator of Samurai Gunn and co-creator of Hyper Light Drifter.

, creator of Samurai Gunn and co-creator of Hyper Light Drifter. Adventure Mode – Local and online! Play solo or invite friends. Launching with the first of four worlds

– Local and online! Play solo or invite friends. Launching with the first of four worlds Versus Mode – Local and online! Nine Versus levels at launch.

– Local and online! Nine Versus levels at launch. Unique Abilities – Every character is unique! Six playable samurai at launch.

– Every character is unique! Six playable samurai at launch. Friends – Ana from Spelunky 2 and Minit from, ummm, Minit!? Yes! Both have unique abilities straight from their original games.

– Ana from Spelunky 2 and Minit from, ummm, Minit!? Yes! Both have unique abilities straight from their original games. Comic – Read “Trigger Soul,” a 200-page Samurai Gunn graphic novel by acclaimed French artist Valentin Seiche. Launching with Chapter 1 of 6.

– Read “Trigger Soul,” a 200-page Samurai Gunn graphic novel by acclaimed French artist Valentin Seiche. Launching with Chapter 1 of 6. Funn Mode – This setting tones down the violence and removes the blood for a family-friendly experience.

– This setting tones down the violence and removes the blood for a family-friendly experience. Soundtrack by Doseone – This game has so much music packed in it. FEEL the rhythm in your blood!

– This game has so much music packed in it. FEEL the rhythm in your blood! A Whole New Look – Boasting the freshest art and animation from veteran Nelson Boles.

