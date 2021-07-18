Skate 4 Devs to Share 'a Little Something' on Monday, to Skip EA Play Live - News

Skate 4 developer Full Circle via Twitter says it will share "a little something" on the upcoming game tomorrow. However, they won't be at the EA Play Live showcase on July 22.

"We know many of you were hoping to see more from us this week but we’re not ready for prime time just yet and we won’t be part of the EA Play Live show on Thursday," reads the tweet from the developer. "It’s still early and we are committed to doing this thing right which means it’s gonna take some time.

"Our number one goal is not to blow it. For you, for us… for Skate. However, we are stoked to share a little something with you tomorrow."

The next entry in the Skate franchise was announced in June 2020, however, the studio working on the game wasn't officially formed until January of this year.

EA Play Live 2021 will have a pre-show that starts at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm UK on Thursday, July 22 and it will be hosted by WWE star Austin Creed.

Following the pre-show is the main showcase, which will be 40 minutes in length and focus on games coming out soon. Electronic Arts' games expected at EA Play Live include Battlefield 2042, Madden NFL 22, and FIFA 22.

