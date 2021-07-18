Ubisoft to Announce Brand-New Tom Clancy Game Tomorrow - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 501 Views
Ubisoft via Twitter announced it will reveal a brand-new game set in the Tom Clancy universe tomorrow, July 18 at 11:00 am PT / 2:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm UK.
"Tomorrow, things are going to get wild," said Ubisoft via Twitter. "Tune in at 11AM PT / 8PM CEST for the worldwide reveal of a brand-new game in the Tom Clancy’s universe."
Tomorrow, things are going to get wild 🎉— Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) July 18, 2021
Tune in at 11AM PT / 8PM CEST for the worldwide reveal of a brand-new game in the Tom Clancy’s universe.
IGN has posted a short 25 second gameplay teaser clip of the game on its Twitter account, which can be viewed below.
Get a quick taste of a brand-new Ubisoft game right here, right now!— IGN (@IGN) July 18, 2021
We had a chance to see what it looks like up close, and we can’t wait to tell you more. Keep an eye out on @Ubisoft tomorrow, July 19 at 11:15am PT for the full reveal. pic.twitter.com/nZkZB8kKNf
