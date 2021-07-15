Valve Announces Steam Deck Handheld Gaming PC Starting at $399 - News

Valve has announced a new all-in-one portable PC gaming device: the Steam Deck. The device launches in December 2021 with a price starting at $399. At launch it will be available in the US, Canada, the European Union, and the UK.

Valve says the Steam Deck runs the latest AAA games and runs them well. The handheld has a battery life of two to eight hours depending on what game you are playing.

The Steam Deck will have an all-new Steam home screen. From the new home screen you will be able to get back into your games whether you were playing them on the Steam Deck or your PC. It will also showcase what is new in your library and the store, as well seeing what your friends are up to.

The handheld will have support for Steam Chat, the ability to stream your home PC games directly to your Steam Deck no matter where you are, notifications in one play, the entire Steam Store, Cloud Saves, and a community section to keep up to date with friends, news, and the latest activity from Steam.

The Steam Deck will have a dock that will be sold separately. It has 1 USB-A 3.1 port, 2 USB-A 2.0 ports, an Ethernet port, a 1.4 Display Port, and an HDMI 2.0 port.

The $399 starting price is for the model with 64GB eMMC internal storage. The $529 model comes with 256GB NVMe SSD internal storage, while the $649 model comes with 512GB NVMe SSD internal storage.

The Steam Deck runs on an AMD APU. The CPU is a Zen 2 4c/8t, 2.4-3.5GHz (up to 448 GFlops FP32), while the GPU has 8 RDNA 2 CUs, 1.0-1.6GHz (up to 1.6 TFlops FP32). The APU uses 4-15W. The handheld also comes with 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM (5500 MT/s).

View a hands-on video of the Steam Deck via IGN below:

The Steam Deck will come in three models with varying amounts of storage:

$399 - 64 GB 64GB eMMC internal storage

Carrying case

$529 - 256 GB 256GB NVMe SSD internal storage

Faster storage

Carrying case

Exclusive Steam Community profile bundle

$649 - 512 GB 512GB NVMe SSD internal storage

Fastest storage

Premium anti-glare etched glass

Exclusive carrying case

Exclusive Steam Community profile bundle

Exclusive virtual keyboard theme Read the complete breakdown of the tech specs below: Compute Processor AMD APU

CPU: Zen 2 4c/8t, 2.4-3.5GHz (up to 448 GFlops FP32) GPU: 8 RDNA 2 CUs, 1.0-1.6GHz (up to 1.6 TFlops FP32) APU power: 4-15W

RAM

16 GB LPDDR5 RAM (5500 MT/s)

Storage

64 GB eMMC (PCIe Gen 2 x1) 256 GB NVMe SSD (PCIe Gen 3 x4) 512 GB high-speed NVMe SSD (PCIe Gen 3 x4) All models include high-speed microSD card slot

Controls and Input Gamepad controls

A B X Y buttons D-pad L & R analog triggers L & R bumpers View & Menu buttons 4 x assignable grip buttons

Thumbsticks 2 x full-size analog sticks with capacitive touch Haptics HD haptics Trackpads 2 x 32.5mm square trackpads with haptic feedback

55% better latency compared to Steam Controller

Pressure-sensitivity for configurable click strength Gyro 6-Axis IMU Display Resolution - 1280 x 800px (16:10 aspect ratio)

Type - Optically bonded LCD for enhanced readability

Display size - 7" diagonal

Brightness - 400 nits typical

Refresh rate - 60Hz

Touch enabled - Yes

Sensors - Ambient light sensor Connectivity Bluetooth - Bluetooth 5.0 (support for controllers, accessories and audio)

Wi-Fi - Dual-band Wi-Fi radio, 2.4GHz and 5GHz, 2 x 2 MIMO, IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Audio Channels - Stereo with embedded DSP for an immersive listening experience

Microphones - Dual microphone array

Headphone / mic jack - 3.5mm stereo headphone / headset jack

Digital - Multichannel audio via DisplayPort over USB-C, standard USB-C, or Bluetooth 5.0 Power Input- 45W USB Type-C PD3.0 power supply

Battery - 40Whr battery. 2 - 8 hours of gameplay Expansion microSD - UHS-I supports SD, SDXC and SDHC

External connectivity for controllers & displays - USB-C with DisplayPort 1.4 Alt-mode support; up to 8K @60Hz or 4K @120Hz, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Size and Weight Size - 298mm x 117mm x 49mm

Weight - Approx. 669 grams Software Operating System - SteamOS 3.0 (Arch-based)

Desktop - KDE Plasma Official Dock Sold seperately. Specifications subject to change. Expansion Peripherals 1 x USB-A 3.1 Port 2 x USB-A 2.0 Ports

Networking - Ethernet

External displays DisplayPort 1.4 HDMI 2.0

Power Input - USB-C Power Delivery passthrough input

Deck connection - 6" USB-C captive cable with low profile 90° connector Size and Weight Size - 117mm x 29mm x 50.5mm

Weight - Approx. 120 grams View more images of the Steam Deck below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

