PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan: Players Will Only Remember the Best Games - News

/ 819 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan in an interview with TMTPost said that users will only remember the best games and they might forget a game is just okay.

"Players only remember best games rather than OK games," said Ryan. "If it is a best game, players may want a sequel, and they will also want to buy a sequel, but no one really cares about a game that is only OK.

"Of course, due to financial and product portfolio considerations, we will also give pressure to studios to deliver a certain product within the expected time. But in general, we don't want products that are OK, we want the best."

Ryan added, "I think if you have built a mature development team, you have to employ people without any doubt, you have to trust your team and support them.

"This is how we operate the PlayStation Studio. We give them freedom to express their creativity, and we believe that they will give us a corresponding return and deliver the best games."

Ryan defined the best game as a game that "can arouse certain emotions of the players, such as making the player feel excited, feel the adrenaline rush, or feel happy or sad. I think best gaming experience should allow players to enter an immersive experience in the game, allowing players to fully integrate into the game and experience different emotions."

He did say Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has been his favorite game to play in the last year.

"I personally think it is Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, which is my favorite and most enjoyable game in the last year. Although it is not a slow-paced game, the joy of the game and the performance of the console really surprised me.

"I feel that if our team can launch a best game like this within half a year after the launch of PS5, what about three or four years later? I feel very excited when I think of this."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles