GigaBash Launches Early 2022 for PS4 and PC

Developer Passion Republic Games announced the multiplayer arena brawler, GigaBash, will launch for the PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in early 2022. A closed alpha for GigaBash will run from July 23 to 26.

View the Rohanna reveal trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

After centuries spent slumbering in the bowels of the earth, the primordial beasts known as Titans have awoken. Now they must battle humanity—and one another—for total world dominance. GigaBash combines the chaos and creativity of titles like Power Stone, Super Smash Bros., and War of Monsters with the jaw-dropping scale of the classic kaiju movies. Play as either a rampaging Titan or a Titan-hunting mecha; summon lightning from the heavens, use a radio tower as a baton, or roll a whole district (and your enemies) into a single massive snowball. Wreak enough havoc and you’ll evolve into your final form, the terrifyingly titanic S-Class.

Key Features:

Unleash the Beast – Choose from a colorful roster of 10 unique characters in Battle Mode, each with their own moveset and playstyle. Can you master them all?

– Choose from a colorful roster of 10 unique characters in Battle Mode, each with their own moveset and playstyle. Can you master them all? Easy to Learn, Tricky to Master – Time your attacks, block your opponents, use grabs and specials and build your Giga Energy meter to reveal your final form!

– Time your attacks, block your opponents, use grabs and specials and build your Giga Energy meter to reveal your final form! Stomping Ground – Dive into a classic free-for-all battle with up to four players, or pair up in a two-versus-two. Wage war around the world—from cityscapes to exotic locales, nowhere is safe from the wrath of the Titans!

– Dive into a classic free-for-all battle with up to four players, or pair up in a two-versus-two. Wage war around the world—from cityscapes to exotic locales, nowhere is safe from the wrath of the Titans! Homefront – Hop on the couch to challenge up to three friends with local multiplayer. Nobody home? No problem, just head online!

– Hop on the couch to challenge up to three friends with local multiplayer. Nobody home? No problem, just head online! Clash of the Titans – Discover the origins (and misadventures) of the Titans in four unique single-player campaigns, each with their own oversized protagonist.

– Discover the origins (and misadventures) of the Titans in four unique single-player campaigns, each with their own oversized protagonist. Hall of the Alphas – Go head to head in Duel mode, challenging players from around the world to see who is the true King of the Titans.

– Go head to head in Duel mode, challenging players from around the world to see who is the true King of the Titans. Multiplayer Mayhem – Experience the ultimate party mode with a variety of minigames designed for maximum fun. Only available in local play.

