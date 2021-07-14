Red Dead Redemption 2 DLSS Update on PC Improves Performance - News

posted 11 hours ago

Rockstar Games and Nvidia have released the DLSS update for the PC version of Red Dead Redemption 2, improving the performance of the game for owners of RTX graphics cards.

DLSS is exclusive to Nvidia's RTX graphics cards and uses AI to upscale the resolution of PC games, which allows players to improve the graphical settings and increase frame rates.

DLSS for the PC version of Red Dead Redemption 2 improves the performance of the game by up to 45 percent at 4K resolution.

"With the aid of NVIDIA DLSS, all GeForce RTX gamers can experience Red Dead Redemption 2’s incredible world with max settings at 1920x1080 at over 60 FPS," reads a blog post from Nvidia. "At 2560x1440, GeForce RTX 3060 Ti and above users can ride out with over 60 FPS. And at 3840x2160, gamers with a GeForce RTX 3070, or a faster GPU, can enjoy 60 FPS+ max setting gameplay, for the most detailed, immersive, and engrossing Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online experience possible."

