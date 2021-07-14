Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights Launches July 20 for PS4 - News

Publisher Binary Haze Interactive and developers Live Wire and Adglobe announced the dark fantasy side-scrolling action game, ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights, will launch for the PlayStation 4 on July 20.

ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights first released for PC via Steam Early Access on January 21, for the Nintendo and PC on June 22, and for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One on June 29.

Here is an overview of the game:

Long ago, in the distant reaches of Land’s End, an unforeseen rainfall transformed all living things into frenzied undead monstrosities known as the Blighted. Faced with a calamity far beyond their understanding, the kingdom fell into ruin with no end to the accursed rain in sight.

Unravel the mystery of the kingdom destroyed by the Rain of Death. Journey through the sprawling and hauntingly beautiful Land’s End, traversing a submerged forest, a sealed-off contaminated underground cavern, and a grand castle.

Formidable bosses await that will gladly claim your life given even the slightest chance. Defeat these powerful foes and release them from their unending curse to recruit them as allies. Overcome the challenges before you and search for the truth with powerful knights at your side.

Meanwhile in the remnants of this devastated land, a young woman named Lily awakens in the depths of a church…

