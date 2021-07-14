Super Robot Wars 30 Headed West on October 28 - News

Bandai Namco announced it will release Super Robot Wars 30 in the west on October 28 for PC via Steam.

Super Robot Wars 30 will launch on the same day in Japan and Asia for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Pc. It isn't known if the Switch and PS4 versions will get a release in the west.

View the first look trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

30 years on, the battle for our world’s future continues.

Super Robot Wars is a tactical RPG that brings characters and robots from a variety of mecha anime together to battle their mutual foes.

Players follow characters through adventure and battle. Take control of giant robots on a battle map, commanding them to defeat their enemies.

The battle switches between ally and enemy phases. Once the player has moved and attacked with their robots, the enemy takes their turn. When all enemies have been defeated, the game proceeds to an Intermission.

During Intermission, the player can use resources earned in battle to train pilots, upgrade robots, and earn bonuses for their army. They then can proceed to the next chapter of the adventure.

In Super Robot Wars, players can enjoy a unique experience that combines all-star mecha series crossovers, action-packed attack animations, and the chance to upgrade your favorite machines and pilots.

Featured Series:

Code Geass Lelouch of the Re;surrection

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion III – Glorification

Getter Robo Armageddon

Gun X Sword

Heavy Metal L-Gaim

Knight’s & Magic

M-MSV

Magic Knight Rayearth

Majestic Prince

Mazinger Z: Infinity

Mazinkaiser (INFINITISM)

Mobile Suit Gundam

Mobile Suit Gundam Char’s Counterattack

Mobile Suit Gundam NT (Narrative)

Mobile Suit V Gundam

Mobile Suit Z Gundam

SSSS.GRIDMAN

Super Electromagnetic Robot Combattler V

The Brave Police J-Decker

The King of Braves GaoGaiGar FINAL

The King of Kings: GaoGaiGar VS Betterman

Z-MSV

