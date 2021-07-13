Maneater Truth Quest DLC Launches August 30 - News

Publisher and developer Tripwire Interactive announced the Truth Quest DLC for Maneater will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on August 31 for $14.99 / €14.99 / £12.99.

Starring the titular and evolved bull shark protagonist and investigative journalist/narrator Trip Westhaven, Maneater: Truth Quest will take players down the rabbit hole of dark secrets and conspiracies surrounding Port Clovis and the Naval Wildlife Organization (NWO). The original stories of animals growing bone like armor, emitting flesh-eating toxins, or using electricity as a weapon were simply just old fisherman’s tales. That is until conspiracy theorists everywhere pointed to the original Maneater as solid proof of a Government coverup. Trip Westhaven, driven the brink of madness, fires up his ViewTube channel “Truth Quest,” to take his followers, the “Questers” into deep waters in an effort to uncover the dark secrets behind this whale of a tale.

Maneater: Truth Quest takes players to a brand-new island off the coast of Port Clovis—and comes packed with new evolutions, challenges, wildlife, and more! Players will once again take control of the apex predator of the sea to Eat, Explore and Evolve their way to the top of the food chain. Those interested in testing the water can also look forward to a free pilot episode, showcasing some of the new objectives players can sink their teeth into while uncovering the mysteries that lie below. This pilot episode features approximately 10-to-15 minutes of gameplay and is intended to provide a small taste of what’s to come with the full version of Maneater: Truth Quest.

Key Features:

New Evolutions New Evolution Set Maximum level cap increased to 40 Five new organ evolutions with one additional organ slot unlocked at level 35 (requires DLC ownership)

New Wildlife New “Uber” Apex Predator New evolved hunt creatures

New Military Forces for Bounty Hunter System Military land forces will launch attacks from beaches and fortifications Helicopters will hunt by air Five new Bounty Bosses New weapons and vehicles for military Bounty Hunters

New Objective Types Failure to Communicate: Tail-whip objects to destroy the target objective Time Trial: Swim through the rings before time runs out!



