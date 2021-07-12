Sealed Copy of Super Mario 64 Sold for a Record $1.56 Million - News

A sealed copy of Super Mario 64 has set a record as the most video game ever sold. The sealed copy of the game was given a 9.8++ rating for its condition by video game grading company Wata and was sold for $1.56 million at auction on Sunday, July 11.

The previous record holder was set just two days earlier on Friday, July 9. An early production copy of The Legend of Zelda sold for $870,000. The game had 9.0 rating for its condition.

Super Mario 64 is the best-selling Nintendo 64 game of all time with 11.91 million units sold worldwide. The Nintendo DS version of the game, Super Mario 64 DS, sold nearly as many copies with 11.06 million units sold.

A sealed copy of Super Mario Bros. 3 in November 2020 was sold for what was a record at the time of $156,000.

