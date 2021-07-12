Sealed Copy of Super Mario 64 Sold for a Record $1.56 Million - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 420 Views
A sealed copy of Super Mario 64 has set a record as the most video game ever sold. The sealed copy of the game was given a 9.8++ rating for its condition by video game grading company Wata and was sold for $1.56 million at auction on Sunday, July 11.
The previous record holder was set just two days earlier on Friday, July 9. An early production copy of The Legend of Zelda sold for $870,000. The game had 9.0 rating for its condition.
Super Mario 64 is the best-selling Nintendo 64 game of all time with 11.91 million units sold worldwide. The Nintendo DS version of the game, Super Mario 64 DS, sold nearly as many copies with 11.06 million units sold.
A sealed copy of Super Mario Bros. 3 in November 2020 was sold for what was a record at the time of $156,000.
Is there anything special about this particular cartridge other than the fact that it has never been opened and is in great condition? Was it the first ever produced? Does it have a unique serial number? Did Miyamoto sign it? Otherwise that is a crazy price....
It's so insane to me. There are other sealed copies of the game out there, even if they are in slightly worse condition.
I really don't see how this is worth any more than $10,000.
It appears the biggest thing is the 9.8 condition rating (that's SUPREME condition and IIRC, Wata has never rated a game in better condition), combined with the historical significance of the game.
There may be something about this specific copy (possibly indicators that it's an early run copy) but I haven't found anything specific to that effect.
Just looked up the description from the auction listing - "Super Mario 64 - Wata 9.8 A++ Sealed, N64 Nintendo 1996 USA. Well -- we're a bit speechless on this one. What can we even say that would do this copy the justice it deserves? The cultural significance of this title and its importance to the history of video games is paramount, and the condition of this copy is just so breathtaking that we're really at a loss here. If you have had your heart set on obtaining the highest graded copy of the single best-selling video game on the Nintendo 64 -- the first 3D adventure of Nintendo's mascot, Mario -- we only have one piece of advice: this is not an opportunity to waste."
will buy a Zeld BOTW to sell 30 years from now...
Go for the Wii U version then. That will probably be worth a lot more. I get something being rarer isn't inherently more valuable. But I foresee a sealed copy of BOTW on Wii U being more valuable than the Switch version in the long-term.
This was my first thought! The rarer the console/games, the more valuable it is. There are a lot less Wii U versions of BOTW than the Switch version. Even something like Devil's Third, a notoriously HORRIBLE Wii U game, goes for hundreds of dollars already lol
Yeah, my Mario 64 copy has been used and abused, the game was that good the condition shows it.