Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Topped the PlayStation Store Downloads Charts in June 2021 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted on 02 August 2021 / 2,721 Views
Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for June 2021. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe.
Cyberpunk 2077 returned to the PlayStation Store after being removed six months ago and it topped the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada and Europe.
Beat Saber topped the US PlayStation VR charts in North America and Europe. Fortnite topped the free-to-play charts in North America and in Europe.
Here is the complete list of charts:
PS5 Games
|US / Canada
|Europe
|1
|Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
|Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
|2
|Chivalry 2
|FIFA 21
|3
|Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
|Chivalry 2
|4
|Guilty Gear -Strive-
|Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
|5
|SCARLET NEXUS
|It Takes Two
|6
|Dark Alliance
|STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order
|7
|NBA 2K21 Next Generation
|Metro Exodus
|8
|FIFA 21
|Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
|9
|Mortal Kombat 11
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
|10
|MLB The Show 21
|TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX | SIEGE
|11
|It Takes Two
|NBA 2K21 Next Generation
|12
|Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
|Demon’s Souls
|13
|STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order
|Dark Alliance
|14
|Returnal
|Mortal Kombat 11
|15
|Demon’s Souls
|SCARLET NEXUS
|16
|FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE
|Returnal
|17
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
|Resident Evil Village
|18
|TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE
|Guilty Gear -Strive-
|19
|Resident Evil Village
|Necromunda: Hired Gun
|20
|Metro Exodus
|FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE
*Naming of products may differ between regions
*Upgrades not included
PS4 Games
|US / Canada
|Europe
|1
|Cyberpunk 2077
|Cyberpunk 2077
|2
|Grand Theft Auto V
|FIFA 21
|3
|NBA 2K21
|Grand Theft Auto V
|4
|Minecraft
|Minecraft
|5
|Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
|NBA 2K21
|6
|Chivalry 2
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|7
|Rust Console Edition
|The Crew 2
|8
|MLB The Show 21
|CarX Drift Racing Online
|9
|God of War
|Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
|10
|FAR CRY 5
|Gran Turismo Sport
|11
|Knockout City
|Chivalry 2
|12
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|Far Cry 5
|13
|Friday the 13th: The Game
|eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE
|14
|CarX Drift Racing Online
|Anthem™
|15
|Guilty Gear -Strive-
|TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX | SIEGE
|16
|Mortal Kombat 11
|Far Cry 3 Classic Edition
|17
|FIFA 21
|Friday the 13th: The Game
|18
|Dark Alliance
|ARK: Survival Evolved
|19
|Need for Speed Heat
|Green Hell
|20
|UFC 4
|Gang Beasts
*Naming of products may differ between regions
PS VR Games
|US / Canada
|Europe
|1
|Beat Saber
|Beat Saber
|2
|Job Simulator
|Job Simulator
|3
|SUPERHOT VR
|SUPERHOT VR
|4
|Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
|RICK AND MORTY: VIRTUAL RICK-ALITY
|5
|The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
|Cave Digger
|6
|Creed Rise to Glory
|The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
|7
|GORN
|Creed: Rise to Glory
|8
|Swordsman VR
|GORN
|9
|Gun Club VR
|Gun Club VR
|10
|Vacation Simulator
|Swordsman VR
Free-to-Play (PS5 + PS4)
|US / Canada
|Europe
|1
|Fortnite
|Fortnite
|2
|Call of Duty: Warzone
|Call of Duty: Warzone
|3
|Rocket League
|Rocket League
|4
|Genshin Impact
|Genshin Impact
|5
|Apex Legends
|Brawlhalla
|6
|Rec Room
|Apex Legends
|7
|Brawlhalla
|Destiny 2
|8
|Destiny 2
|Rogue Company
|9
|Rogue Company
|Rec Room
|10
|DC Universe Online Free-to-Play
|World of Tanks
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
There are no comments to display.