Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection Update on PC Adds Display Mode and Other Options

posted 6 hours ago

The PC version of Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection had a lot of features missing at launch. It did not allow for a frame rate higher than 60 FPS and there was no way to change the resolution in-game. You had to open the properties for the game in the Steam Library to manually change it.

Koei Tecmo in the latest update for the game, update 1.0.0.2, has added several new options for the game. This include a Display Mode, Resolution and VSync to the Options menu. You can select Triple Buffering, Anti-Aliasing, Depth of Field and Display Shadows.

View a trailer of the game below:

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The collection includes Ninja Gaiden Sigma 1, Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2, and Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge.

