The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next-Gen Update Includes Free DLC Inspired by Netflix Series

Developer CD Projekt RED the next-generation update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition will have an updated box art and free DLC that is inspired by the The Witcher Netflix series. More information on the DLC will be released soon.

The next-generation update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition will launch later this year for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC.

The next-generation edition of the game will feature a "range of visual and technical improvements including ray tracing and faster loading times across the base game, both expansions, and all extra content."

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt next-gen update is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC this year! Here’s a sneak peek of our updated cover art.



Spoiler alert: we also prepared some free DLCs inspired by @witchernetflix 🤭



More info coming soon! pic.twitter.com/Hs7LwWzUAt — The Witcher (@witchergame) July 9, 2021

