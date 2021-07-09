Crown Trick Launches August 31 for PS4 and Xbox One - News

Publisher Team17 and developer NExT Studios announced the turn-based roguelike game, Crown Trick, will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on August 31.

The game first launched for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in October 2021.

View the PS4 and Xbox One announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Crown Trick welcomes players to The Nightmare Realm as they guide protagonist Elle on a perilous journey through procedurally generated dungeons, carefully navigating unique enemies and traps that only move when Elle does thanks to the unique synchronous turn-based mechanic. Players will need to strategically plan each move in order to survive, using a combination of skills, Familiars, and weapons in order to escape the Nightmare Realm.

Key Features:

Engaging Strategic Gameplay – Monsters and traps move only when the player moves; carefully thought-out strategies are key to escaping the labyrinthine dungeon.

– Monsters and traps move only when the player moves; carefully thought-out strategies are key to escaping the labyrinthine dungeon. Fight How You Want – Create and develop a unique combat style with over 40 active skills, over 60 passive abilities, over 30 usable items, and over 170 special relics, all of which create different ways to cut through enemy encounters.

– Create and develop a unique combat style with over 40 active skills, over 60 passive abilities, over 30 usable items, and over 170 special relics, all of which create different ways to cut through enemy encounters. Learn from Enemies – Gather elite “Familiar” skills by overcoming enemies ready to unleash on others deeper in the dungeon.

– Gather elite “Familiar” skills by overcoming enemies ready to unleash on others deeper in the dungeon. Different Dungeons Every Time – The procedurally generated maze ensures players have unique experiences every time they enter The Nightmare Realm.

