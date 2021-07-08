Sonic Colors Ultimate Has a Wide Range of Improvements - Better Visuals, New Rival Rush Mode, and More - News

/ 269 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Sega and developer Blind Squirrel Entertainment have released a new trailer for Sonic Colors: Ultimate showcasing the improvements of the remaster over the original release on the Wii from 2010.

There are new high-definition updates and improvements, as well as running at 60 frames per second, improved lighting, graphics, and 4K resolution. The soundtrack has been fully remixed. The controls are also customizable.

There is a new mode called Rival Rush. In this mode you go head-to-head with Metal Sonic to unlock rewards.

You can transform Sonic into Jade Ghost to fly around and pass through solid objects to reach hidden areas. There are also Tails Save that can be used to take you back to safety if you need to be rescued. If you collect a 100 Count Ring you gain temporary invincibility and boost your score after each level.

There are park tokens that can be collected and used in the store to unlock unique boosts, auras, shoes and gloves for Sonic.

Sonic Colors Ultimate will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, as well as being playable on the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 via backward compatibility, on September 7 for $39.99. A $44.99 Digital Deluxe edition will include extra cosmetic items, extra game music remixes, and launch earlier on September 3.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles