Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Single-Player is 'Able to Focus on Building a Strong Story'

Publisher Square Enix and developer Eidos Montreal's Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy was announced at E3 2021 for all main gaming platforms. Following a mixed reaction to Marvel’s Avengers being a live service game, it has led to speculation on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. However, it has been confirmed the game will not have any DLC or microtransactions.

Senior gameplay director Patrick Fortier speaking with GamesIndustry said that in order to capture the source material of Guardians of the Galaxy a well told story would be important.

"We weren't pressured to look into trends," Fortier said. "We just looked at the source material, and it became pretty clear that we were going to hit the core of the Guardians through the narrative. And if you're going to do narrative, then it's not necessarily super-conducive to [live service or multiplayer games]."

Senior narrative director Mary DeMarle added, "By going single-player, we're able to focus on building a strong story... We can put ourselves in a single viewpoint that is facing the story. And knowing that you're working with a team of characters who are unique individuals and very unpredictable, it allows us to start playing with that to build a stronger narrative."

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on October 26. The Switch version is a cloud release.

