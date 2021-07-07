Danganronpa Decadence Arrives December 3 - News

Publisher Spike Chunsoft announced Danganronpa Decadence will launch for the Nintendo Switch in Japan on November 4 and in North America and Europe on December 3. The Standard Edition is priced at $59.99 and the Collector's Edition is priced at $99.99.

Danganronpa Decadence is a collection and includes Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition, Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition, Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Anniversary Edition, and the new board game-style title Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp.

All four games will be available for individual purchase on Nintendo eShop.

