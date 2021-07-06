Rumor: Next God of War Trailer to Release in August - News

posted 1 hour ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment earlier today announced it will host a State of Play on Thursday, July 8. Sony confirmed the next God of War, Horizon Forbidden West, or the next generation of PlayStation VR would not be present at this State of Play.

Reddit user QuimSix, who has a source that leaked the July 8 State of Play, claims Sony will release a new trailer for the next God of War in August during an event. Horizon Forbidden West will also receive new trailers and a release date later this Summer, though he didn't get more specific than that.

This should be treated as a rumor until an official announcement is made from Sony.

It was announced in early June that the next God of War and Gran Turismo 7 will be cross-generation titles with a release on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

