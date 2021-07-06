Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) Does Not Have a New CPU or More RAM - News

posted 22 minutes ago

Nintendo announced earlier a new Nintendo Switch model. The Nintendo Switch (OLED model) will launch on October 8 for $349.99. It will be available in White and Neon Red / Neon Blue color variations.

Nintendo has since confirmed to The Verge there are no major internal improvements with the new Nintendo Switch (OLED model). The CPU is the same and it has the same amount of RAM.

"Nintendo Switch (OLED model) does not have a new CPU, or more RAM, from previous Nintendo Switch models," said a Nintendo representative.

The new model includes a 7-inch OLED screen, a new dock with a wired LAN port, 64GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio for handheld and tabletop play. The battery life will be up to nine hours, which is the same as the current Switch model.

