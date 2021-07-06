Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) Does Not Have a New CPU or More RAM - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 22 minutes ago / 757 Views
Nintendo announced earlier a new Nintendo Switch model. The Nintendo Switch (OLED model) will launch on October 8 for $349.99. It will be available in White and Neon Red / Neon Blue color variations.
Nintendo has since confirmed to The Verge there are no major internal improvements with the new Nintendo Switch (OLED model). The CPU is the same and it has the same amount of RAM.
"Nintendo Switch (OLED model) does not have a new CPU, or more RAM, from previous Nintendo Switch models," said a Nintendo representative.
The new model includes a 7-inch OLED screen, a new dock with a wired LAN port, 64GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio for handheld and tabletop play. The battery life will be up to nine hours, which is the same as the current Switch model.
So it really is just a fancy new screen, slightly better audio and dock for a price increase...lame.
I guess this is par for the course, you sell well, get comfortable, make minimal improvements.
I'm disappointed. This is a 3DS XL style upgrade when what was needed was something more like the New 3DS. I was 100% willing to upgrade to a new model if it would run games better, but I'm not going to pay a dime for just a bigger oled screen.
This is just going to replace the current model down the line, like the battery upgrade did earlier.
Damn. It feels good to be right. I knew it was never going to be a pro or whatever. Just a screen upgrade. No 4k. And the dock has an Ethernet port but at the expense of a USB port.
Great QoL improvements, no doubt......just not the improvements we needed. The Switch was outdated the moment it launched spec wise even by 2013 standards when the Xbone/PS4 launched. I wasn't expecting a dramatic boost to performance in a handheld, but enough power where most first-party Nintendo titles can run at 4K would've been HUGE! Switch games for the most part don't look very good on my 4K TV, but I could overlook it just because how good the games are, but after 4 years, you'd think a boost in performance was in store. Mainly games that run at 1080p/60fps right now like Smash Bros Ultimate, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, AC: NH, and Luigi's Mansion 3 would've looked amazing at 4K!
The reason for the lower specs is that it has to have an acceptable battery life and doesn't have to be to expensive.
And just so you know, ACNH runs at 30fps ans SMO at 900p.
We're actually in the fifth year since it launched in early 2017 (and should have launched in late 2016 but Nintendo didn't have Zelda ready). It is slower than a Raspberry Pi 4 and should be packaged in a $50 Roku like device. This new release is inexcusable. It's a cash grab like the RTX 3070 Ti release. An excuse to raise the price during the shortages.