Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Has 'Twice as Much Dialogue" as a Deus Ex Game

Publisher Square Enix and developer Eidos Montreal at E3 2021 announced Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy senior gameplay director Patrick Fortier in an interview with GameInformer and transcribed by PureXbox revealed the upcoming game has "twice as much dialogue" than in a Deus Ex game.

"I think we have twice as much dialogue in this game than a Deus Ex game," said Fortier. "They say a lot of stuff. Sometimes it's fun, we're testing the game and we're putting the controller down because we're writing some notes or whatever and then they'll start [being like] 'yo, remember that time on...' and 'oh yeah, that was a fun night.'

"You'll start hearing anecdotes or things about how they met. The more time you give the game, the more it's going to give back - it's that kind of a game."

We do know the game will not have any DLC or microtransactions.

"There isn’t going to be any DLC for this game," executive narrative director Mary DeMarle said at the time. "There isn’t going to be any microtransactions. That’s because, for us, it’s very important that on day one, when players get this game, they can have access to everything there is about this game and to experience it. Right off the bat, they can get all of the costumes or outfits that are available, they can find all the abilities as they progress through the game. It’s all there."

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on October 26. The Switch version is a cloud release.

