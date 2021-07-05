Atari Gaming Moving Away from Free-to-Play and Mobile Games Market - News

posted 2 hours ago

Atari Gaming announced today the board has approved a new business strategy that will put more of a focus on premium games for consoles and PC and less of a focus on free-to-play and mobile games.

"Our intent with any gaming experience is to provide accessible and joyful moments of meaningful play" said Atari CEO Wade J. Rosen via GamesIndustry.

"That's the core of Atari and what binds our history with our future. To that end, we feel that premium gaming is better representative of this type of gaming experience and the Atari DNA."

The competition and marketing environment has put a weight on free-to-play games. Atari will continue to operate its successful free-to-play games, but will shut down or sell off Roller Coaster Tycoon Stories, Crystal Castles, Castles & Catapults, Ninja Golf, and Atari Combat: Tank Fury.

Atari is also shutting down its Atari Casino in Africa.

Atari has a goal "to build a strong pipeline of premium games on all platforms" with the first to launch in the current fiscal year, which ends March 31, 2022. The premium games will help bolster the lineup for the Atari VCS.

With the shift in strategy, Atari is expecting to take a loss if $5.9 million.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

