PlayStation Removes Japan Studio from List of Studios

Sony Interactive Entertainment on the official PlayStation Studios page that lists the different first-party studios has officially removed Japan Studio.

Japan Studio was the fourth first-party developer listed, which can be seen via the Internet Archive. Team Asobi, the developer of Astro's Playroom, has taken Japan Studio's place in the list of developers.

Sony re-organized Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Studio on April 1 with a massive layoff. However, Team Asobi remained as an a standalone studio, while the localization and business employees also remain.

"In an effort to further strengthen business operations, SIE can confirm PlayStation Studios JAPAN Studio will be re-organized into a new organization on April 1," said Sony in a statement at the time. "JAPAN Studio will be re-centered to Team ASOBI, the creative team behind Astro's Playroom, allowing the team to focus on a single vision and build on the popularity of Astro’s Playroom.



"In addition, the roles of external production, software localization, and IP management of JAPAN Studio titles will be concentrated within the global functions of PlayStation Studios."

Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Studio's Gavin Moore as part of the closures left the company after 24 years. He was the director for Puppeteer and Demon’s Souls remake.

"After 24 years at Sony and 18 of those in Japan, yesterday was my last day at Japan Studio," Moore said at the time. "I will miss the great creative spirit and camaraderie of the studio that was a huge part of my life. Time to seek out new and exciting opportunities!"

