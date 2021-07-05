Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 'Leverages the Vastness of the World' - News

Square Enix is hard at work on the second part of Final Fantasy VII Remake. It was recently revealed the game will likely use some of the gameplay features that were added in the PlayStation 5 enhanced version of the game, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade.

Final Fantasy VII Remake co-director Naoki Hamaguchi in an interview with IGN said that Cloud and his company will be leaving Midgar and explore the world in the second part of Final Fantasy VII Remake.

"As for improvement, or should I say 'change,' moving forward — because the next installment will involve Cloud and company to leave Midgar and explore the world map, our next challenge will be to create gameplay that leverages the vastness of the world, unlike what we did in this current title," said Hamaguchi.

The second part of Final Fantasy VII Remake will pick up right after after the events of Intergrade.

