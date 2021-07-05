Bloober Team Could be Developing Three Games - News

It appears developer Bloober Team could be developing three games. This follows the announcement the studio has signed a strategic cooperation with Konami to jointly develop select games and exchange know-how. Rumors point to Bloober Team working on a new Silent Hill game.

Bloober Team has received financial funding from Creative Europe Media Programme in the European Commission, which was spotted by a user over on Reddit. A short outline of three games with funding have been posted on the Creative Europe website. Each game has a different codename.

The first game is codenamed H2O and has been confirmed to be Layers of Fear 2. The first-person psychological horror game released in May 2019 for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It is possible the game will be getting a next-generation release.

The second game is codenamed Black and is a medieval horror game with melee combat, aliens and choice system. It will have a "mature story of the dark aspects of faith and humanity with the alien lifeform as catalyst for character development." This game was funded in 2019.

The third game is codenamed Dum Spiro. It is a horror game set in Poland during World War II. You play as an imprisoned boy who is trying to his his sister. Your choices will influence the psychological state of the boy. This game was funded in 2016.

