Rumor: New Donkey Kong Game Has Been in Development for Over 3 Years - News

by, posted 4 hours ago

Nintendo has reportedly been developing a new game in the Donkey Kong franchise for over three years now, according to Nintendo insider Zippo.

"This game has apparently been in development for over 3 years now, and if I were a betting man, I would've absolutely had thought it would've been at E3, but it wasn't," said Zippo on the Donkey Kong game. "I've heard a bit more about this so maybe this might help put some people at ease."

The insider also said he has heard from multiple sources that an animation based on Donkey Kong is also in the works. However, his sources did not specify if it would be a movie or TV series. Nintendo is also working on a theme park expansion, merchandise and more based on Donkey Kong.

"I've been told by multiple people that Donkey Kong is the next franchise in line to follow Mario in Nintendo's push for their game franchises to become multimedia juggernauts.

"Donkey and co. aren't just getting a new game, they're getting animation, a big theme park expansion, merchandise, etc. This new game is not just a one off, [Donkey Kong] is being taken seriously at the big N again, and that should be good news for fans everywhere."

The insider says more on the projects will be discussed "sooner rather than later". This should be treated as a rumor until an official announcement is made from Nintendo.

