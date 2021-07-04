Mortal Kombat 11 Support Comes to an End, NetherRealm to Focus on Next Project - News

The developer for the fighting game, Mortal Kombat 11, NetherRealm Studios announced it has ended support for the game after over two years. The studio is now focused on its next project.

"NetherRealm is now focusing on its next project and after more than two years of supporting Mortal Kombat 11, DLC for the game, including characters, has come to an end," said the developer via the official Mortal Kombat Twitter account.

Mortal Kombat 11 first released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC in April 2019, followed by the release of Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate Edition on the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 in November 2020.

NetherRealm is now focusing on its next project and after more than two years of supporting Mortal Kombat 11, DLC for the game, including characters, has come to an end. — Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (@MortalKombat) July 2, 2021

