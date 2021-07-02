The Coalition to Debut Unreal Engine 5 Technical Demo at GDC - News

/ 252 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Gears of War developer The Coalition has recently shifted its development from Unreal Engine 4 to Unreal Engine 5.

The Coalition at GDC on July 20 will debut an Unreal Engine 5 technical demo called Alpha Point running on the Xbox Series X.

"The Coalition will debut a UE5 Technical Demo 'Alpha Point' on Xbox Series X, created to internally evaluate UE5," reads the description on the GDC website. "The talk will cover the learnings the team had while creating Nanite-resolution assets and incorporating them into a fully real-time lighting scenario with Lumen and Virtual Shadow Maps.

"Performance and memory observations will be covered for Xbox Series X and S, as well as VFX, Blueprint, material setup, Temporal Super Resolution, and Virtual Texture findings. The Coalition will also cover some preliminary findings on next-gen character creation and MetaHumans integration, demoing a next-generation character test running on Xbox Series X."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles