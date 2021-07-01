Motive Reportedly Developing Dead Space Remake - News

It was reported recently that Star Wars Squadrons developer EA Motive is developing a revival of "an established IP."

VentureBeat is now reporting that following reports from Eurogamer and Gematsu they can confirm EA Motive is developing a remake of the Dead Space franchise.

EA Motive for the Dead Space remake is taking notes to Capcom's recent Resident Evil remakes of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3. The next Dead Space is expected to use the foundation from the original, will feature modern visual and new gameplay mechanics.

The last entry in the Dead Space franchise was 2013's Dead Space 3. The developer for the franchise, Visceral Games, was shut down in 2017. The studio was working on a single-player Star Wars game when they were closed.

Electronic Arts with the success of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order seems to have come around to putting a big budget on single-player games again.

