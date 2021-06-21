EA Motive Reportedly to Announce a Revival of 'an Established IP' at EA Play - News

Star Wars Squadrons developer EA Motive is working on reviving "an established IP," according to VentureBeat's Jeff Grubb earlier this year.

Jeff Grubb last week teased that the upcoming EA Motive Game will be announced at the upcoming EA Play event on Thursday, July 22.

"We're going to see it... if we're not dead first," said Grubb. The use of the word dead could potentially mean the game is a revival of the Dead Space franchise.

The last entry in the Dead Space franchise was 2013's Dead Space 3. The developer for the franchise, Visceral Games, was shut down in 2017. The studio was working on a single-player Star Wars game when they were closed.

Electronic Arts with the success of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order seems to have come around to putting a big budget on single-player games again.

