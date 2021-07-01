Nintendo May Release More Mini Consoles in the Future - News

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa during a Q&A session at its General Meeting of Shareholders hinted that Nintendo may release more Mini consoles in the future.

"We always want our products to be played by people of all ages, from children to adults," said Furukawa, which was translated by VideoGamesChronicle. "In fact, after being in the video game business for many years, we believe that there is now a very wide range of generations who have adopted Nintendo consoles.

"We will continue to examine the possibility of offering classic content, such as with the NES and Super NES Classic Mini series, as well as our online services, as a way of communicating the appeal of our products to different generations."

Nintendo release the NES Classic Edition (known as Nintendo Classic Mini: NES in Europe and Nintendo Classic Mini: Family Computer in Japan) in November 2016 and the SNES Classic Edition in September 2017. Both were successful, but have since been discontinued.

A Nintendo 64 Mini console would be next in line, followed by a GameCube Mini. However, it is possible that Nintendo releases a "Mini" version of its different handhelds with games built-in.

