Blightbound Launches July 27 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Ronimo Games announced the multiplayer dungeon crawler, Blightbound, will leave Early Access and launch on July 27 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

Blightbound is an online cross-play & local multiplayer dungeon crawler that tasks three heroes to venture down from their mountain refuge to face the abominations of the Blight—a mysterious and corrupting fog that enshrouds the land.

Explore handcrafted dungeons, fight a terrifying cadre of mystical and monstrous enemies, grab valuable loot and recover fallen heroes to expand your roster of available warriors. Each player will fulfill a specific role on the team—warrior, assassin, or mage—to overcome colossal bosses and solve clever puzzles.

Explore an ever-expanding game with dozens of dungeons to explore, new heroes to recover and use and new loot to retrieve.

Collect over 20 unique heroes, each with their own unique skill set, passive abilities and fully narrated story to complete.

Hundreds of unique items to loot and craft to improve each hero and alter their repertoire of attacks and abilities.

Build out your refuge atop the mountain by recruiting new artisans to craft more items, fulfilling bounties and training your heroes.

Battle through three distinct lands, each with several dungeons to conquer, including the eerie Gravemark, the oppressive Underhold and the precarious Blood Ridge.

Distinct class roles that reward team play and powerful ultimate abilities that charge by fulfilling your role. Block damage as a warrior, interrupt enemies as an assassin or heal your allies as a mage.

A stunning mix of hand-painted characters and real time 3D models and lighting effects.

Can you collect and complete all the challenges, and conquer the Blight once and for all?

