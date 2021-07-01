Housemarque Wants to Develop Bigger and More Ambitious Games Since It Is Now Part of PlayStation - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment earlier this week announced it had acquired Returnal developer Housemarque and may have leaked an acquisition of the Demon’s Souls remake developer Bluepoint Games.

The CEO and Co-founder of Housemarque Ilari Kuittinen in an interview with GQ said that now they are a first-party PlayStation studio the team hopes to develop bigger and more ambitious games than Returnal.

"Well, at least initially, I think we're looking into what we've done now and building upon it," said Kuittinen when asked if the days of making smaller games like Resogun over.

"Certainly Returnal is kind of a stepping stone for us. When we’re thinking about the future titles, they’ll maybe be even bigger and even more ambitious."

"That's certainly the right conclusion there," he added when asked if Sony would enable the developer to create bigger things. "I think Sony is the partner that’s best positioned to help develop even further.

"Let's face it, these are some of the best game developers in the world. So we're really proud to be part of that group and hope to collaborate and learn from them."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

