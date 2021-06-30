Indies Criticize PlayStation Over Charges, Policies, and More - News

Neon Doctrine co-founder Iain Garner in a Twitter thread criticized "Platform X," which he did not name specifically. However, he did say it is the "operator of a very successful console and does not have Games Pass!"

Garner said that "Platform X gives developers no ability to manage their games." In order to be promoted developers have to jump through hoops and beg for even a small amount of promotion.

"Platform X gives developers no ability to manage their games," said Garner. "In order to get promotion you must jump through hoops, beg and plead for any level of promotion. And a blog is not as good as they think it is. If Platform X doesn't like your game, no fanfare no feature no love.

"There is NOTHING you can do to fix this. Wishlists have no effect, so all your personal marketing means nothing to Platform X. All that matters is their evaluation. How is this evaluation done? Dunno, they don't share that, nor will they share the value they ascribe to my game."

Garner added that in order to guarantee to be featured on the PlayStation Store the developer needs to spend at $25,000.

"There is a way to guarantee you get featured! All you need to do is spend a VERY reasonable minimum of 25,000 USD to get featuring," said Garner. "Oh and then 30% of your subsequent earnings....Bargain!

"Now when your game is on the platform, likely without any support from Platform X, you may think, no problem, I can sync up discounts on Platform X with Steam and others... Wrong! Discounts are invite only and invites are also 'very limited.'

"It's been literal years since we could put a title of ours in discount, and I spoke to some other VERY POPULAR devs today and they had the same experience. So even if your game does well at launch and thrives on other platforms, you may still never be invited? Y? who knows?"

Many replies from other indie developers and publishers confirms that Platform X is PlayStation. Whitethorn Games CEO Matthew White in a pie chart revealed that "less than 3% of sales as a company are on [Platform X]." The label for Platform X is "Nolan North" who is the voice actor for Nathan Drake in the Uncharted series. White later in his Twitter thread even mentioned PlayStation 5 by name.

"[Platform X] is our worst performing platform, worse than other well-known plumber or supersoldier related video game systems, and also worse than DRM-free sales platforms like Itch, etc.," said White. "Last month we made more on Google Admob. Marketing, analytics, CPM, etc. tools are nonexistent.

"Average email responses are in months, not days or weeks. We have no visibility or communication with what is happening at [Platform X]. It took us more than eight months to get kits for [Platform X]'s hardware, despite having numerous confirmed IPs on the title.

"We have a full time employee who spends more than half of his time digging through sales reports for PX, as they are sent in excel-driven invoices that require manual invoicing like it's 1928. There is internal chaos with messages coming from random teams at random times.

"We're a company with about 19 full time, 10 part time employees, and I'm honestly not sure life to date we've made more on this platform than they're asking us to pay out of pocket for featuring. We regularly have to 'go over' our AM directly to corporate to get anything done.

"It's impossible to plan launch support, vouchers for Kickstarter backers take months to generate, nobody will answer support emails. We get no store ops opportunities, PS5 featuring and placement is a giant mystery. Our AM regularly says he'll address them and just doesn't."

Hypnospace Outlaw developer Jay Tholen directly mentioned that PlayStation is not good for indies.

"Yeah PlayStation sucks for indie devs," said Tholen. "We've sold like trash on there compared the other big consoles. also we make more sales on itch alone than we do on PS I'm pretty sure."

Mike Rose, founder of publisher No More Robots, added that the reason more threads like this don't happen is that developers are worried of the repercussions of speaking publicly.

"There's a thread going round today that lots of people are sharing," said Rose. "The reason you don't see more threads like it, is because devs are too worried to say it publicly," said Rose. "But trust me when I say that the vast majority of devs are reading that thread, and nodding their heads violently."

